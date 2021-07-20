Jubilant FoodWorks Q1 earnings preview: Expect strong recovery on weak base, revenue to grow by 128%

Jubilant FoodWorks will report its earnings for the first quarter ended June 30 on July 21. The company is expected to report a strong quarter on a weak base.

According to a CNBC-TV18 poll, revenue growth of 128 percent is expected on a very weak quarter which comes at Rs 885 crore. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) is likely to be at Rs 190 crore while the net profit is seen at Rs 55 crore.

In May and April, Jubilant FoodWorks saw a delivery growth of 37 and 55 percent, so the overall business recovered to 95 percent and 88 percent respectively, including the loss in dine-in.

The Street is bracing for a 125-130 percent store sales growth, but again on a very low base. If the company opens 15-20 Domino's stores, it will be good for traction.

Commentary on-demand and outlook for recent pivots are key things to watch out for.

Watch the accompanying video for more.