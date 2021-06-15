Jubilant Food Q4 results 2021: Net profit stands at Rs 104.3 crore; firm to pay Rs 6 dividend

Jubilant Foodworks on Tuesday reported a year-on-year rise in its net profit to Rs 104.3 crore for the quarter ending March. The net profit of the company was predicted to be Rs 116.5 crore by CNBC-TV18.

Jubilant Food's net profit increased significantly on a low base; while EBITDA rose more than 47 percent YoY. While announcing the result, the company’s board also approved a final dividend of Rs 6 per share for the financial year ending March 2021.

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization rose 47 percent year-on-year to Rs 249.2 crore. The company’s operating margin in the quarter expanded 542 basis points on-year to 24.3 percent.

Domino's same-store-sales growth came in at 11.8 percent vs CNBC-TV18 poll of 14-16 percent.