JSW Steel will be reporting its Q4FY21 earnings today. The street is expecting a topline growth of close to around 40 percent. The EBITDA numbers are likely to come in at more than Rs 7,800 crore and margins are expected to come at around 30 percent.

The analysts will be watching out for sales volumes. The street will also be closely watching the EBITDA per tonne number.

CNBC-TV18’s Nigel D’Souza lists out the key expectations.