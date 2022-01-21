JSW Steel Q3 results: Net profit jumps 69.2% YoY to Rs 4,516 crore, misses estimates

Domestic steel major JSW Steel on Friday reported a 69.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,516 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 2,669 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 5,157 crore for the quarter under review.

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of JSW Steel ended at Rs 666.65, down by Rs 15.80, or 2.32 percent on the BSE.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details)