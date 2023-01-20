JSW Steel Q3 Result | Profit drops 90% and misses estimates, EBITDA margin halves

JSW Steel's only saving grace for the quarter was its EBITDA margin that was 60 basis points above estimates but still halved from the same quarter last year.

JSW Steel lost nearly all of its bottomline in the December quarter, bearing the brunt of a high base and low commodity prices during the period.

The company's net profit of Rs 474 crore was 90 percent lower than the Rs 4,516 crore during the same period last year. The figure was also nearly half of the CNBC-TV18 poll projection of Rs 990 crore.

Overall topline for the company stood at Rs 39,134 crore, a growth of 3 percent from last year, but below a CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 40,700 crore.

On the operating front, the company's EBITDA as well as margin halved when compared to the same period last year.

The company had recently released its December quarter update, where Indian operations had grown 20 percent to 6.06 million tonnes, while total combined volumes increased 17 percent to 6.24 million tonnes. On a sequential basis, the metrics increased 9 percent and 17 percent respectively.

Average capacity utilisation for the quarter has been at 91 percent, compared to 84 percent during the September quarter.