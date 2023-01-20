JSW Steel Q3 Result | Profit drops 90% and misses estimates, EBITDA margin halves

JSW Steel's only saving grace for the quarter was its EBITDA margin that was 60 basis points above estimates but still halved from the same quarter last year.
Buy / Sell JSW Steel share
Recommended ArticlesView All
Tax saving fixed deposit — Interest rates offered by key banks and investment details
Jan 20, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Republic Day celebrations to kick-off with first ever Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance Festival – all you need to know
Jan 20, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Digital Economy — Preventing eKYC-led data breaches in a fast paced digital ecosystem
Jan 20, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
HUL royalty fee hike dents stock despite strong Q3, but how much should investors worry
Jan 20, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
The company's net profit of Rs 474 crore was 90 percent lower than the Rs 4,516 crore during the same period last year. The figure was also nearly half of the CNBC-TV18 poll projection of Rs 990 crore.
Overall topline for the company stood at Rs 39,134 crore, a growth of 3 percent from last year, but below a CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 40,700 crore.
On the operating front, the company's EBITDA as well as margin halved when compared to the same period last year.
The company had recently released its December quarter update, where Indian operations had grown 20 percent to 6.06 million tonnes, while total combined volumes increased 17 percent to 6.24 million tonnes. On a sequential basis, the metrics increased 9 percent and 17 percent respectively.
Average capacity utilisation for the quarter has been at 91 percent, compared to 84 percent during the September quarter.
First Published: Jan 20, 2023 3:54 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!