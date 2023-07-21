JSW Steel Q1 Results: Lower raw material costs aids net profit, overseas operations improve

JSW Steel's profit has jumped despite a significant rise in tax expenses. Tax expenses for the quarter stood at Rs 1,052 crore from Rs 442 crore last year.

JSW Steel Ltd. reported a net profit of Rs 2,428 crore for the quarter that ended on June 30, compared to the Rs 839 crore that it reported durint the same quarter last year.

The profit has jumped despite a significant rise in tax expenses. Tax expenses for the quarter stood at Rs 1,052 crore from Rs 442 crore last year.

A drop of over Rs 2,000 crore in raw material costs contributed to the improvement in profitability for the company. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 23,281 crore, down from the Rs 25,597 crore that it reported in the same quarter last year. Raw material costs are also down on a sequential basis. They stood at Rs 23,905 crore in the March quarter.

Revenue for the period grew by 11 percent year-on-year to Rs 42,213 crore from Rs 38,086 crore.

Operating profit or EBITDA increased by 63.5 percent from last year to Rs 7,046 crore. However, the figure was lower on a sequential basis, which the company attributed to lower sales volumes and higher cost of iron ore, which was partially offset by a marginal increase in realisations on the back of higher export prices and higher operating profit from the overseas operations.

Steel sales for the quarter stood at 5.71 million tonnes, which increased by 27 percent from last year, but declined 13 percent sequentially due to channel de-stocking, with exports also being impacted by delayed loading owing to the cyclone Biparjoy towards the end of the quarter.

Performance of JSW Steel's Subsidiaries:

Subsidiary Production Volume Revenue EBITDA JSW Steel Coated Products 0.98 MT 0.94 MT Rs 8,179 Cr Rs 387 Cr Bhushan Power & Steel 0.74 MT 0.69 MT Rs 5,474 Cr Rs 703 Cr JSW Steel USA Ohio 73,919 Net Tonnes Of HRC 75,199 Net Tonnes Of HRC NA $2.6 Mn US Plate And Pipe Mill 1,21,833 Net Tonnes Of Plates 1,08,519 Net Tonnes of Plate NA $44.96 Mn Italy Operations 97,933 Tonnes 73,833 Tonnes NA $18.6 Mn

Capacity Expansion Status:

5 MTPA brownfield expansion at Vijaynagar is progressing well. Project is expected to be completed by the end of the current financial year.

JSW Steel Coated Products has commissioned the colour coated steel line of 0.25 MTPA at Rajpura in May. The colour coated steel line in Jammu & Kashmir is likely to be completed in the March quarter of the current financial year.

The Phase-II expansion at Bhushan Power and Steel from 3.5 MTPA to 5 MTPA is progressing well and is likely to be completed towards the end of the current financial year.

Out of the Rs 18,800 crore planned capex for financial year 2024, JSW Steel has spent Rs 4,094 crore in the June quarter.

The company also mentioned that Swayam Saurabh has joined as the company's CFO-designate and that he will transition into the CFO's role in due course.

Shares of JSW Steel are currently trading 1.3 percent higher at Rs 809.1. The stock is up 4.4 percent on a year-to-date basis.