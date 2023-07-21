CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homeearnings NewsJSW Steel Q1 Results: Lower raw material costs aids profit expansion, overseas operations improve

    JSW Steel Q1 Results: Lower raw material costs aids profit expansion, overseas operations improve

    JSW Steel Q1 Results: Lower raw material costs aids profit expansion, overseas operations improve
    3 Min Read
    Profile image

    By Hormaz Fatakia  Jul 21, 2023 12:27:37 PM IST (Updated)

    JSW Steel's profit has jumped despite a significant rise in tax expenses. Tax expenses for the quarter stood at Rs 1,052 crore from Rs 442 crore last year.

    JSW Steel Ltd. reported a net profit of Rs 2,428 crore for the quarter that ended on June 30, compared to the Rs 839 crore that it reported durint the same quarter last year.

    The profit has jumped despite a significant rise in tax expenses. Tax expenses for the quarter stood at Rs 1,052 crore from Rs 442 crore last year.
    A drop of over Rs 2,000 crore in raw material costs contributed to the improvement in profitability for the company. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 23,281 crore, down from the Rs 25,597 crore that it reported in the same quarter last year. Raw material costs are also down on a sequential basis. They stood at Rs 23,905 crore in the March quarter.
    Revenue for the period grew by 11 percent year-on-year to Rs 42,213 crore from Rs 38,086 crore.
    Operating profit or EBITDA increased by 63.5 percent from last year to Rs 7,046 crore. However, the figure was lower on a sequential basis, which the company attributed to lower sales volumes and higher cost of iron ore, which was partially offset by a marginal increase in realisations on the back of higher export prices and higher operating profit from the overseas operations.
    Steel sales for the quarter stood at 5.71 million tonnes, which increased by 27 percent from last year, but declined 13 percent sequentially due to channel de-stocking, with exports also being impacted by delayed loading owing to the cyclone Biparjoy towards the end of the quarter.
    Performance of JSW Steel's Subsidiaries:
    SubsidiaryProductionVolumeRevenueEBITDA
    JSW Steel Coated Products0.98 MT0.94 MTRs 8,179 CrRs 387 Cr
    Bhushan Power & Steel0.74 MT0.69 MTRs 5,474 CrRs 703 Cr
    JSW Steel USA Ohio73,919 Net Tonnes Of HRC75,199 Net Tonnes Of HRCNA$2.6 Mn
    US Plate And Pipe Mill1,21,833 Net Tonnes Of Plates1,08,519 Net Tonnes of PlateNA$44.96 Mn
    Italy Operations97,933 Tonnes73,833 TonnesNA$18.6 Mn
    Capacity Expansion Status:
    • 5 MTPA brownfield expansion at Vijaynagar is progressing well. Project is expected to be completed by the end of the current financial year.
    • JSW Steel Coated Products has commissioned the colour coated steel line of 0.25 MTPA at Rajpura in May. The colour coated steel line in Jammu & Kashmir is likely to be completed in the March quarter of the current financial year.
    • The Phase-II expansion at Bhushan Power and Steel from 3.5 MTPA to 5 MTPA is progressing well and is likely to be completed towards the end of the current financial year.
      • Out of the Rs 18,800 crore planned capex for financial year 2024, JSW Steel has spent Rs 4,094 crore in the June quarter.
      The company also mentioned that Swayam Saurabh has joined as the company's CFO-designate and that he will transition into the CFO's role in due course.
      Shares of JSW Steel are currently trading 1.3 percent higher at Rs 809.1. The stock is up 4.4 percent on a year-to-date basis.
      First Published: Jul 21, 2023 11:51 AM IST
      Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

      Tags

      JSW SteelJSW Steel q1 earnings

      Recommended Articles

      View All
      Tax Talks | 28% GST on Online Gaming — here's a former taxman's clarification on why it is needed

      Tax Talks | 28% GST on Online Gaming — here's a former taxman's clarification on why it is needed

      Jul 21, 2023 IST5 Min Read

      Tax Talks | How to save tax on 'long term capital gains' on sale of property and shares — explained 

      Tax Talks | How to save tax on 'long term capital gains' on sale of property and shares — explained 

      Jul 20, 2023 IST5 Min Read

      54th Year of Moon Landing | Lunar race is buoyant again after more than half a century

      54th Year of Moon Landing | Lunar race is buoyant again after more than half a century

      Jul 20, 2023 IST7 Min Read

      Zoomed Out | Amendments in MOOWR Scheme — here's a viability assessment of the changes by Deloitte experts

      Zoomed Out | Amendments in MOOWR Scheme — here's a viability assessment of the changes by Deloitte experts

      Jul 19, 2023 IST5 Min Read

      View All

      Most Read

      Share Market Live

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CurrencyPriceChange%Change
      X