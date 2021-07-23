Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • earnings>
    • JSW Steel Q1FY22 results: Company reports record profit at Rs 5,900 crore, beats estimates

    JSW Steel Q1FY22 results: Company reports record profit at Rs 5,900 crore, beats estimates

    Profile image
    By CNBC-TV18 | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    CNBC-TV18 Poll had predicted a profit of Rs 4,922 crore for the quarter under review.

    JSW Steel Q1FY22 results: Company reports record profit at Rs 5,900 crore, beats estimates
    Private steelmaker JSW Steel on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,900 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, the highest ever quarterly net profit posted by the company.
    In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a loss of Rs 582 crore. CNBC-TV18 Poll had predicted a profit of Rs 4,922 crore for the quarter under review.
    Also, the company recorded the highest ever quarterly revenue from operations during the April-June period was at Rs 28,902 crore, up from Rs 11,782 crore in the same quarter a year ago. JSW Steel reported the highest ever quarterly operating profit or EBITDA for the June quarter at Rs 10,274 crore.
    Also read:
    UltraTech Cement Q1 net profit jumps 114% to Rs 1,700 crore; beats estimates
    The board of JSW Steel has approved Rs 750 crore strategic investment in JSW Paints. Rs 300 crore to be invested in Q2 for 6.88 percent stake, and balance in tranches by FY25. JSW Paints is a strategic supplier to JSW Steel’s coated business.
    The total sales volumes increased by 25% YoY as Q1 FY21 was impacted by COVID-19. Total and domestic sales declined QoQ due to the impact of the second COVID-19 wave in India and seasonality; as a result, exports increased by 16 percent QoQ.
    Coming to domestic automotive, sales increased by c.5x YoY, while domestic automotive production grew by c.3x.
    Also read: Hindustan Unilever Q1 net profit rises 9.6% to Rs 2,061 crore; volume growth at 9%
    The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of JSW Steel ended at Rs 717.40, up by Rs 0.70, or 0.098 percent on the BSE.
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Next Article

    Maintain $1 billion revenue target for biosimilars biz, but won't achieve it in FY22: Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    ICICI Bank676.65 20.70 3.16
    ITC212.40 5.40 2.61
    Wipro599.15 14.95 2.56
    SBI Life Insura1,050.45 24.45 2.38
    SBI428.90 6.85 1.62
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    ICICI Bank676.65 20.85 3.18
    ITC212.35 5.30 2.56
    SBI429.15 7.15 1.69
    HCL Tech994.25 15.65 1.60
    Axis Bank755.25 8.75 1.17
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    ICICI Bank676.65 20.70 3.16
    ITC212.40 5.40 2.61
    Wipro599.15 14.95 2.56
    SBI Life Insura1,050.45 24.45 2.38
    SBI428.90 6.85 1.62
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    ICICI Bank676.65 20.85 3.18
    ITC212.35 5.30 2.56
    SBI429.15 7.15 1.69
    HCL Tech994.25 15.65 1.60
    Axis Bank755.25 8.75 1.17

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.4000-0.0600-0.08
    Euro-Rupee87.5400-0.0880-0.10
    Pound-Rupee102.1490-0.3170-0.31
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6734-0.0026-0.39
    View More