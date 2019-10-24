JSW Steel disappoints in Q2FY20 but management optimistic that EBITDA/tn has bottomed out
Updated : October 24, 2019 07:04 PM IST
Q2FY20 sales volumes came in at 3.6mt which was lower than CNBC-TV18 poll of 3.7mt
Adjusted Ebitda per ton came in at 6500/tn which is lower than the expected 7360/tn
