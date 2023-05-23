JSW Energy Q4 net profit slides 69% to Rs 272 crore, declares dividend of Rs 2 per share

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of JSW Energy Ltd ended at Rs 246.20, up by Rs 1.25, or 0.51 percent on the BSE.

Private power producer JSW Energy Ltd on Tuesday reported a 68.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 272.1 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 864.4 crore, JSW Energy said in an exchange filing.

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 2,670 crore during the period under review, up 9.4 percent against Rs 2,440.7 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.