JSPL Q3 results: Net profit drops 33.5% YoY to Rs 1,621.6 crore, revenue up 35% at Rs 12,525 crore; misses estimates

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL), one of the country’s major private sector steel manufacturers, on Tuesday reported 33.5 percent drop in consolidated profit at Rs 1,621.6 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 2,440 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 1,900 crore for the quarter under review.

Revenue from operations rose 35 percent to Rs 12,525 crore during the period under review as against Rs 9,280.5 crore in the corresponding of last year.

EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) jumped 15.6 percent to Rs 3,310.2 crore in Q3 December 2022 over Rs 3,293 crore in Q3 December 2021. EBITDA margin stood at 26.4 percent in Q3 December 2022 as compared to 42.3 percent in Q3 December 2022.

While Q3FY22 witnessed a sharp improvement in domestic demand on a sequential basis, the quarter continued to be marred by unseasonal rains, lack of railway rakes and muted demand amidst rising COVID-19 cases. Steel demand in India registered a 7 percent YoY fall in 3QFY22, the company said.

JSP sold more domestically this quarter, reflecting the industry trend (domestic sales up 19 percent sequentially, -6 percent YoY). The government's infrastructure push in the recent budget, increased rake availability and rising private capex should further boost domestic steel demand. This bodes well for JSP with two-thirds of its product portfolio catering largely to India's construction & infrastructure sector.

Outlook

During FY21, JSPL took a steely resolve by envisioning 50:15:15, (ie, Rs 50,000 crore revenues, more than Rs 15,000 crore EBITDA and less than Rs 15,000 crore Net debt). Notwithstanding COVID-induced adverse business conditions, JSPL's resilient operations and strong determination has led to achieving the 50:15:15 vision in the calendar year 2021. The Company is on track to achieve Rs 50,000 crore revenues and Rs 15,000 crore EBITDA for FY22 as well.

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of JSPL ended at Rs 422.35, up by Rs 1.20, or 0.28 percent on the BSE.