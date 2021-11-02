JSPL Q2 Results: Net profit triples to Rs 836.6 crore but misses Street estimates

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 2,584 crore for the quarter ended September. The steelmaker had posted a net profit of Rs 836.6 crore for the corresponding period a year ago.

Jindal Steel & Power's revenue came in at Rs 13,612 crore, up 67 percent on a year-on-year basis.

The New Delhi-based company's quarterly profit and revenue fell short of analysts' estimates.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had predicted the company's net profit at Rs 2,602 crore over revenue of Rs 13,856 crore for the July-September period.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and ammortisation (EBITDA) came in at Rs 4,594 crore. In the corresponding period a year ago, JSPL's EBITDA had stood at Rs 2,395 crore.

Jindal Steel & Power's EBITDA margin was at 33.7 percent in the second quarter of the current financial year. Its EBITDA margin was at 29.4 percent in the year-ago period.

Analysts had predicted the steelmaker's EBITDA at Rs 4,758 crore for the quarter ended September 2021, and EBITDA margin at 33.04 percent.

Jindal Steel & Power shares ended 2.8 percent lower at Rs 418.9 apiece on BSE after the earnings announcement. The 30-scrip benchmark Sensex index closed 0.2 percent lower at 60,029.