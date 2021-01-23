  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Earnings
Earnings

JM Financial Q3 net profit rises 15% at Rs 181 crore

Updated : January 23, 2021 08:56 PM IST

JM Financial on Saturday reported a 15 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 181 crore in the third quarter ended December.
However, gross revenues of the company fell by 1.6 percent to Rs 891 crore during the October-December period of 2020-21.
However, gross revenues of the company fell by 1.6 percent to Rs 891 crore during the October-December period of 2020-21.
JM Financial Q3 net profit rises 15% at Rs 181 crore

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Tata Power Solar wins Rs 1,200 crore order to set up 320 MW project

Tata Power Solar wins Rs 1,200 crore order to set up 320 MW project

Audi Q2: Find out whether it’s an ideal entry-level SUV

Audi Q2: Find out whether it’s an ideal entry-level SUV

UltraTech Cement Q3 net profit jumps 122% to Rs 1,584 crore; Domestic volume growth at 14%

UltraTech Cement Q3 net profit jumps 122% to Rs 1,584 crore; Domestic volume growth at 14%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement