JM Financial Q3 net profit rises 15% at Rs 181 crore Updated : January 23, 2021 08:56 PM IST JM Financial on Saturday reported a 15 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 181 crore in the third quarter ended December. However, gross revenues of the company fell by 1.6 percent to Rs 891 crore during the October-December period of 2020-21.