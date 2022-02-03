JK Tyre Q3 result: Net profit drops 77% to Rs 54 crore

JK Tyre & Industries on Thursday said its consolidated net profit declined 76.6 percent to Rs 53.92 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 230.46 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, according to BSE filing.

However, its revenue from operations in October-December 2021 rose to Rs 3,076.03 crore as compared with Rs 2,769.28 crore in the year-ago period, JK Tyre said in a statement. "We are optimistic on the outlook of the tyre industry and believe there will be good demand growth across all market segments given the expected economic activity going forward and the waning effect of the pandemic," JK Tyre Chairman and Managing Director Raghupati Singhania said.

In a separate regulatory filing, the tyre maker said the Competition Commission of India (CCl) has published an order dated August 31, 2018, against the company and some other OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) for alleged contravention of the Competition Act, 2002. The CCI has imposed a penalty of Rs 309.95 crore on the company , it said.

JK Tyre is reviewing the order in consultation with its legal advisors and will evaluate further legal options, as may be available under applicable laws, the company stated. It further said, "We strongly reiterate that there has been no wrongdoing on the part of JK Tyre & Industries and want to reassure all the stakeholders that the company has never indulged in or was part of any cartel or undertook any anti-competitive practices."