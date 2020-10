JK Tyre & Industries on Wednesday reported a 34.59 percent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 109.68 crore for the quarter ended September.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 167.7 crore in the July-September period of previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations, however, increased to Rs 2,274.84 crore as compared with Rs 2,154.95 crore in the year-ago period. "The company achieved higher sales on the back of economic recovery, more so in the automotive sector, which has taken place during the quarter. The company was well-positioned to take benefit of this emerging opportunity, and as a matter of fact, it could achieve healthy sales in the replacement market, doing better than the industry," JK Tyre Chairman and Managing Director Raghupati Singhania said in a statement.

The renewed thrust on exports resulted in higher export sales of Rs 337 crore during the quarter, he added. "Profitability improved significantly due to aggressive cost-cutting, more particularly fixed costs. The company could achieve savings in interest costs due to its ability to reduce its working capital requirements," Singhania noted.