JK Tyre expects chip shortage to ease out in H2; says full pass through of input costs yet to happen

JK Tyre & Industries came out with its Q3 earnings. The company reported a decline in its consolidated net profit by 76.6 percent to Rs 53.92 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 230.46 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. However, its revenue from operations in October-December 2021 rose to Rs 3,076.03 crore as compared with Rs 2,769.28 crore in the year-ago period.

Bajoria said that raw material prices are at two decade high. He explained that the company has been working on passing high raw material costs via price hikes to its customers, however, there is still a 10 percent gap to be covered. He believes it won’t be an easy task to pass on the incremental required price hike of 10 percent. Elaborating on it, he mentioned that the company has found it easier to pass on higher prices in Mexico. Additionally, he explained that the company has been using technology to try and offset some of the cost pressure.

He said, “We will further try and pass on price increase as much as we can without compromising on our volumes, sales as we would not like to do that but we are under pressure because our margins have also come under great pressure.”

On chip shortage, he said that it will likely ease out in the second half of this year. Further, he expects volume to pick up in the coming quarters.

“I am sure that from the second half of this year, chip shortage should ease with the steps that are being taken by manufacturers,” said Bajoria.

On margin, he said that the company is working towards improving the figure. He added that the company’s export margin is superior and exports are at almost Rs 500 crore this quarter.

Bajoria said, “We have been able to do the highest export in Q3 where we nearly touched Rs 500 crore of exports in one quarter and there, the margins have been better than the domestic margins. And we are emerging as the largest exporter of highway tyres to America, Latin America, Asia and the Middle East.”

(With PTI inputs)