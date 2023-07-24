CNBC TV18
    JK Paper Q1 net profit grows 18%, revenue up 11%

    JK Paper Q1 net profit grows 18%, revenue up 11%

    1 Min Read
    Profile image

    By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jul 24, 2023 5:45:50 PM IST (Published)

    The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of JK Paper Ltd ended at Rs 313.25, down by Rs 3.55, or 1.12 percent on the BSE.

    Paper and packaging board company JK Paper Ltd on Monday, July 24, reported an 18.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at Rs 312.6 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.

    In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 264 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.


    In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 1,584.4 crore, up 10.8 percent against Rs 1,430.2 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

    At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 12.8 percent to Rs 477.3 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 423.1 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

    The EBITDA margin stood at 30.1 percent in the reporting quarter against 29.6 percent in the year-ago period. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

