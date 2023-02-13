English
JK Lakshmi Cement sees good demand visibility up until June 2023
Feb 13, 2023

JK Lakshmi Cement sees good demand visibility up until June 2023

By Sonia Shenoy   | Nigel D'Souza   Feb 13, 2023
Arun Shukla is optimistic about the future of the cement industry and JK Lakshmi Cement. With strong demand visibility and ambitious goals for growth and profitability, JK Lakshmi Cement is poised for success in the coming years.

Cement demand is cyclical in nature and the current period till June 2023 is seen as a good demand period for the industry as construction activities ramp up during this period.

While speaking with CNBC-TV18, Arun Shukla, President and Director of JK Lakshmi Cement, shared his insights on the current state of the industry and the company's goals for the future. According to him, the demand for cement is strong and will continue to be so until June 2023.
“Cement is cyclical in nature and we are in good demand months, right from today till about June 2023,” he said.
He estimates that the industry growth will be in the range of 8-9 percent.
JK Lakshmi Cement reported a most in-line set of numbers for quarter three earnings. There was a disappointment in margins although profit did grow 24 percent year on year (YoY).
JK Lakshmi Cement is looking to capitalize on this positive outlook, with Shukla projecting a volume growth of above 12 percent for the current fiscal year.
Although the growth rate is expected to slow down slightly in the following fiscal year, Shukla still expects a growth rate of 10 percent or higher.
Also Read | UltraTech to acquire 70% stake in Oman's Duqm Cement for $2.25 mn
In addition to growing its volume, JK Lakshmi Cement is also looking to increase its profitability. The company is targeting an EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) of Rs 1,000 per tonne. According to Shukla, the company's goal is to be among the top 5 companies in the industry when it comes to EBITDA per tonne.
To achieve this, JK Lakshmi Cement is looking at ways to improve its EBITDA by Rs 200 per tonne. Shukla did not go into detail on how the company plans to achieve this goal, but it is clear that JK Lakshmi Cement is committed to increasing its profitability and competitiveness in the industry.
