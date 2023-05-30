JK Cement's focus on achieving a higher premium product mix further reinforces its commitment to value creation. As the company continues to adapt to changing market dynamics and implement effective strategies, it remains well-positioned for sustainable growth in the coming fiscal year and beyond.

With an optimistic outlook for FY24, JK Cement is geared up to achieve double-digit growth of 15 percent, surpassing industry levels. Rajnish Kapur, the Chief Operating Officer of JK Cement, highlighted the company's determination to outperform its peers and capitalise on market opportunities.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Kapur highlighted JK Cement's strong growth projections, anticipating double-digit growth of 15 percent in FY24. Furthermore, he expressed confidence in outpacing the industry's growth rate, with an expected 7-8 percent higher growth compared to the overall industry.

“In terms of our growth in FY24, we are expecting to grow 7-8 percent more than industry because we do have new capacities which are there with us. So I am looking at a double-digit growth of close to 15 percent in the business,” he said.

He also shared his optimistic outlook for the company's performance in the fiscal year 2024 (FY24).

Discussing the short-term prospects, Kapur expressed optimism regarding industry growth in the first quarter of FY24. He expects the industry to register a commendable 10 percent growth during this period. JK Cement , however, aims to surpass this figure and grow faster than the industry average.

“In the quarter one, I am expecting industry growth to be close to 19 percent overall,” he said.

In addition to focusing on growth, JK Cement has set ambitious targets for its product mix. The company aims to achieve a premium product mix of 15 percent in FY24. This implies an increased contribution from high-value products in its overall sales. JK Cement envisions its long-term goal to reach a premium product mix of 20 percent, demonstrating its commitment to delivering value-added offerings.

“Our long-term target is to reach 20 percent of trade utilization. This year I am hopeful of touching 15 percent,” he mentioned.

The stock has gained more than 8 percent in the last month.

