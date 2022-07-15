Jindal Steel Q1 net profit falls 22% on higher input costs

Naveen Jindal-led Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) on July 15 reported a 22.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit at Rs 1,970 crore for the first quarter ended Jun 30, 2022.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 2,543 crore. Higher input costs were responsible for the fall in the company's net profit.

Total income stood at Rs 13,045.4 crore during the period under review, up 23 percent against Rs 10,609.5 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 24.2 percent YoY to Rs 3,438.8 crore in the first quarter of FY23 over Rs 4,538.9 crore. The EBITDA margin stood at 26.4 percent in the first quarter of FY23 as compared to 42.8 percent in Q1 of FY22. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

Funds from Jindal Pipes Ltd (JPL) divestment strengthened JSPL's balance sheet with consolidated net debt declining further by Rs 1,149 crore in the first quarter to end the quarter at Rs 7,727 crore.

Net debt to EBITDA has improved to 0.54x (from 0.57x in the previous quarter), it added.

The results came after the close of the market hours.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details)