Jindal Steel & Power reported better than estimated earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 led by improvement in operating performance. The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 267 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against a net loss of Rs 87.4 in the same period last year. CNBC-TV18 analysts poll had estimated a net loss of Rs 111 crore for the quarter.

The consolidated revenue of the company fell 6.7 percent to Rs 9,279 crore from Rs 9,946 crore, YoY. Revenue was better than CNBC-TV18 analysts poll estimates of Rs 8,545 crore.

Operating performance improved as EBITDA during Q1FY21 rose 9.6 percent to Rs 2,384 crore from Rs 2,174 crore while EBITDA margin expanded by 380 bps to 25.7 percent from 21.9 percent, when compared year on year.

"The quarter ending June 2020 may have been challenging, particularly for the Steel & Power Sector, as the world was reeling from a pandemic-induced recession and lockdowns to check the spread of Covid-19, but JSPL held its own and continued its growth momentum with increased steel volumes," the company said in a regulatory filing.

During Q1FY21, JSPL standalone reported Steel (incl. pig iron) production of 1.67 million tonnes (up 8 percent QoQ) and sales of 1.56 million tonnes (up 12 percent quarterly). For the reported quarter, JSPL clocked exports of 0.90 million tonnes.

"While prices remained muted globally, the impact was offset by increasing volumes as JSPL standalone reported gross revenue of Rs. 6,741 crore. On the back of increased volumes and lower raw material prices, JSPL Standalone reported EBITDA at Rs 1,828 crore," the company said.

During Q1FY21, the production of pellets was 1.87 million tonnes. The company recorded external sales of 0.83 million tonne during 1QFY21

Improved Coal availability in the quarter ending June’20 helped the company generate 2179 million units in Q1FY21, it added.

As reduced thermal coal demand domestically led to a fall in coal costs, JPL reported EBITDA of Rs 368 crore. JPL continued to generate cash profits of Rs. 285 crore in the reported quarter (up 8 percent QoQ).