Jindal Stainless Q4 net profit dips 13% on higher expenses, dividend declared

Leading stainless player Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) on Wednesday, May 17, posted a 12.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 765.8 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023, due to higher expenses.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 878 crore, JSL said in a regulatory filing.

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 9,765 crore during the period under review, up 0.4 percent against Rs 9,726 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 19 percent to Rs 1,144 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 1,412.2 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

The EBITDA margin stood at 11.7 percent in the reporting quarter compared to 14.5 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

The board of directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 for FY23 to the shareholders on account of improved financial performance, taking the total dividend payment to Rs 2.50 i.e. 125 percent per equity share with a face value of Rs 2 each. This announcement comes a month after the board approved a special interim dividend payment of Re 1 per equity share for FY23 on successful completion of the merger.

Shares of Jindal Stainless Ltd ended at Rs 280.35, up by Rs 0.20, or 0.071 percent on the BSE.