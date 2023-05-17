English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeearnings NewsJindal Stainless Q4 net profit dips 13% on higher expenses, dividend declared

Jindal Stainless Q4 net profit dips 13% on higher expenses, dividend declared

Jindal Stainless Q4 net profit dips 13% on higher expenses, dividend declared
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 17, 2023 5:43:39 PM IST (Published)

The board declared a final dividend of Rs 1.50 for FY23 to the shareholders on account of improved financial performance, taking the total dividend payment to Rs 2.50. Shares of Jindal Stainless Ltd ended at Rs 280.35, up by Rs 0.20, or 0.071 percent on the BSE.

Leading stainless player Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) on Wednesday, May 17, posted a 12.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 765.8 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023, due to higher expenses.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 878 crore, JSL said in a regulatory filing.
In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 9,765 crore during the period under review, up 0.4 percent against Rs 9,726 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X