Jindal Stainless Q4 net profit dips 13% on higher expenses, dividend declared

The board declared a final dividend of Rs 1.50 for FY23 to the shareholders on account of improved financial performance, taking the total dividend payment to Rs 2.50. Shares of Jindal Stainless Ltd ended at Rs 280.35, up by Rs 0.20, or 0.071 percent on the BSE.

Leading stainless player Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) on Wednesday, May 17, posted a 12.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 765.8 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023, due to higher expenses.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 878 crore, JSL said in a regulatory filing.

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 9,765 crore during the period under review, up 0.4 percent against Rs 9,726 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.