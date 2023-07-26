Jindal Stainless Q1 Results | Net profit jumps 50% to Rs 746 crore, revenue surges 26%

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Jindal Stainless Ltd ended at Rs 377.20, up by Rs 4.90, or 1.32 percent on the BSE.

Leading stainless player Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) on Wednesday reported a 49.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 745.8 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, Jindal Stainless posted a net profit of Rs 498 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 10,184 crore during the period under review, up 25.5 percent against Rs 8,115.6 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 34.6 percent to Rs 1,192.4 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 886.2 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin stood at 11.7 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 10.9 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

The company’s standalone sales volume for the quarter stood at 548,613 metric tonnes, up 54 percent year-on-year, buoyed by macro-economic factors, notwithstanding the global slump in sales and market volatility.

For the first quarter, the company recorded a standalone net revenue of Rs 10,027 crore, an increase of 25 percent year-on-year. In the first quarter, the overall JSL exports grew by 17 percent on a year-on-year basis.

Abhyuday Jindal, managing director of Jindal Stainless , said, "We have recently expanded our capacity, hence, the attention will be on stabilizing and synergizing the expanded units. We will continue to maintain a sharp focus on the domestic market and capitalize exports, wherever possible."

