Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) on Tuesday posted a net loss of Rs 86.50 crore during the quarter ended June 30, mainly on account of reduced income. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 66.83 crore during the same quarter a year ago, JSL said in a BSE filing.

During April-June, the company’s total income plunged to Rs 1,271.75 crore from Rs 3,076.43 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total expenses during the period under review stood at Rs 1,410.04 crore as against Rs 2,995.61 crore a year ago.

JSL recorded a loss primarily on account of COVID-19 pandemic-induced business environment, it said in a statement. With the gradual easing of nationwide lockdown in May-June, JSL’s operations have been inching towards normalcy, it said.