Jindal Stainless Hisar rallied seven percent after posting a healthy fourth-quarter performance. The stock hit a 52-week high in the process and touched Rs 192.95 on the BSE in Wednesday's intra-day trade.

Consistent deleveraging has helped the company to bring down long-term debt by around Rs 390 crore. Anurag Mantri, Group CFO of Jindal Stainless discussed the performance.

“We have faced some of the challenges mostly into the logistics due to the second wave of COVID-19,” he said.

“However, on the demand side, we continue to see good demand coming from the domestic market,” he added.

With Jindal Stainless Hisar’s merger into Jindal Stainless, the entity now has one of the largest product range of stainless steel products in the country.

“It gives us the flexibility to switch between the markets and also the product segment,” he shared.

“We are increasing some of the export volumes. Right now we are not seeing much of the demand because we are recovering from the second wave faster. We expect the domestic demand to continue to remain strong,” he stated.