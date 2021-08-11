JBM Auto Q1FY22: High input costs weigh; price hike expected

JBM Auto reported their first-quarter numbers and on a year on year (YoY) basis the performance looked good but the quarter-on-quarter basis saw some margin contraction and the revenues too fell.

Nishant Arya, VC & MD, JBM Auto said margin pressure was mainly due to raw material and commodity price increases in different areas. "If one were to remove the impact of raw material and commodity prices then the EBITDA margins would today be at about 11.5 percent instead of 10.83 percent, irrespective of the volume and sales number. Moreover, lockdown in the month of May and June and possibly in April impacted sales in the first quarter," Arya said.

"However, from the operational efficiency standpoint, even after all these different concerns, we have been able to come too close to about 11 percent EBITDA margin really showcasee how we are able to optimise our costs and reduce the fixed costs and convert them into variable costs," Arya told CNBC-TV18.

Going forward, he said that they see about 10 to 15 percent increase in material prices, depending on the grades and different kinds of raw materials that they use.

"There have been price increases in this quarter, and we definitely do see some price increases in the current quarter as well. We will try and sustain the absolute margins and the EBITDA margins at the level, they are currently at. In the coming quarters as well, because with the China export getting hit, as well as the global raw material market being impacted, I personally do not see that for the next couple of quarters, there will be any difference but at the same time, we have opportunities to control our internal operational costs,” he said.

The OEM division for the company did well in FY21, revenues surged almost 100 percent. In the current Q1, they did revenues of around Rs 87 crore.

When asked about the outlook on revenues from this segment by end of FY22, Arya said, “We should be looking at least 100 percent growth in this financial year as well vis-à-vis FY21.”

When asked when the company would get back to the quarterly revenue run rate of Rs 750 crore, Arya said that the month of July was good for the business but they do see certain challenges in August.

“Some of the OEMs are also facing semiconductor chip shortage which has been an issue and impacting their production, which is indirectly impacting our production volumes. But at the same time, many OEMs are trying to have a clear plan B on how they can recover from this and go for other retrospective materials. But would have a lead time. So, definitely, we may not achieve the numbers of Rs 750 crore in every quarter. But Q3 and Q4 should be much better off than where we are currently," he added.

