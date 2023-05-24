JB Chemicals declares dividend of Rs 9.25 per share, Q4 revenue surges 22%

The drugmaker saw a 3.3% rise in its Q4 net profit. Shares of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd ended at Rs 1,926.00, down by Rs 24.35, or 1.25 percent on the BSE.

Drug company JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday, May 24, reported a 3.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at Rs 87.6 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 85 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 762.3 crore during the period under review, up 22 percent against Rs 624.6 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 31 percent to Rs 163.6 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 125 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

The EBITDA margin stood at 21.5 percent in the reporting quarter against 20 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

FY23 figures

For the financial year 2022-23, the company recorded revenues of Rs 3,149 crore compared to Rs 2,424 crore, registering a growth of 30 percent. Operating EBITDA registered a growth of 26 percent to Rs 765 crore compared to Rs 605 crore. Profit after tax was Rs 410 crore compared to Rs 386 crore in the last fiscal, recording growth of 6 percent.

The company's gross debt was Rs 548 crore as on March 31, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents (including investments in mutual funds) were at Rs 282 crore. The net debt was reduced by Rs 163 crore to Rs 266 crore as on March 31, 2023, compared to Rs 429 crore on December 31, 2023.

The domestic formulations business clocked revenues of Rs 380 crore, recording a growth of 29 percent for the quarter and was at Rs 1,640 crore for FY23, up 38 percent. The international business performed well and grew by 16 percent to Rs 382 crore in the fourth quarter and 22 percent to Rs 1,509 crore during FY23.

Total employee cost, including ESOP charge as a percentage of sales, improved to 17.8 percent in Q4 FY23 vs 18.6 percent in Q4 FY22. The non-cash ESOP cost as a percentage of reported EBITDA, was 10.4 percent in Q4 FY23 versus 19.2 percent in Q4 FY22.

Dividend

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 9.25 (462.50 percent) per equity share of face value of Rs 2 for the year 2022-23. Also, the board approved a sub-division or split of existing equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each to equity shares of face value of Re 1 each.