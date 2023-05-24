English
JB Chemicals declares dividend of Rs 9.25 per share, Q4 revenue surges 22%

JB Chemicals declares dividend of Rs 9.25 per share, Q4 revenue surges 22%

JB Chemicals declares dividend of Rs 9.25 per share, Q4 revenue surges 22%
By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 24, 2023 5:33:19 PM IST (Published)

The drugmaker saw a 3.3% rise in its Q4 net profit. Shares of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd ended at Rs 1,926.00, down by Rs 24.35, or 1.25 percent on the BSE.

Drug company JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday, May 24, reported a 3.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at Rs 87.6 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 85 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 762.3 crore during the period under review, up 22 percent against Rs 624.6 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.


At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 31 percent to Rs 163.6 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 125 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

X