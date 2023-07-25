CNBC TV18
Jammu & Kashmir Bank on track with guidance of 15% loan growth, says MD & CEO

Jammu & Kashmir Bank on track with guidance of 15% loan growth, says MD & CEO

2 Min Read
Profile image

By Sonia Shenoy   | Nigel D'Souza  Jul 25, 2023 4:53:34 PM IST (Published)

Under the leadership of MD & CEO Baldev Prakash, Jammu and Kashmir Bank is marching confidently towards its ambitious goals. With a robust growth rate in loans, fueled by a thriving retail segment and the promise of a resurgent corporate book, the bank is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank nearly doubled its net profit to Rs 326.5 crore in the first quarter of FY24, compared to Rs 166 crore in the corresponding period last year. The bank's stellar financial results were announced on July 24, showcasing the impressive strides made under the guidance of its MD and CEO, Baldev Prakash. In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Prakash shared some insights into the bank's performance and provided a glimpse into the future.

One of the key highlights of the interview was the bank's consistent progress in achieving its target of 15 percent loan growth. Baldev Prakash expressed confidence in the bank's ability to stay on track and meet this ambitious goal.
“Our guidance was about 15 percent of loan growth and we are right on it. I am sure that this momentum will be maintained,” he said.
In the pursuit of sustainable growth, the retail segment has played a pivotal role for Jammu and Kashmir Bank. “The major growth is coming from the retail segment particularly the housing loan segment,” he added.
Baldev Prakash revealed that the bank has witnessed significant loan growth from this segment, attributing its success to a focus on customer-centric offerings and a seamless banking experience.
While the retail segment has been the primary driver of growth, Prakash anticipates a promising uptick in the corporate book for the bank in the upcoming quarter.
Jammu and Kashmir Bank aims to play a crucial role in facilitating corporate expansion by providing tailored financial solutions to meet their requirements.
In line with the broader trend of the real estate market, the home loan segment is set to witness significant growth in Jammu and Kashmir Bank's loan book. Prakash emphasized the bank's commitment to offer competitive home loan products, designed to make homeownership more accessible to a wide range of customers.
For more details, watch the accompanying video
Tags

Jammu and Kashmir BankResults Boardroom

