J Kumar Infra won Rs 1,300 crore order from MMRDA. “This is a Rs 1,300 crore job connecting from Andheri DN Nagar till BKC via Mahim, which is a 12 kilometre long elevated corridor with around 10 stations,” said Nalin Gupta, MD of the company in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

“With this, our order book stands at almost Rs 12,000 crore as of now. The duration for completion of this project is 30 months,” he added.

On order book, he shared, “I see a healthy order book coming forward for this year for J Kumar Infra.”

In terms of labour strength, he said, “There is a drop of nearly 30 percent but I would say that looking at the first wave of COVID-19, it was much bad and labour strength had dropped to almost 15 percent and it took a couple of months to see the turnaround. However, in second wave of COVID-19, the labour attrition rate is comparatively less."

"The labour understanding the fact that being in metro cities they are much safer, they have started coming back. By June end, we should be at our pre-COVID level is what we are anticipating looking at the response that we are getting from the labour contractors.”