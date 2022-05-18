ITC Q4 net profit rises to Rs 4,191 crore as revenues soar

Diversified conglomerate ITC on Wednesday reported an 11.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 4,191 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022, due to strong growth across all operating segments.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 3,748 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 4,150 crore for the quarter under review.

Total income stood at Rs 15,530.8 crore during the period under review, up 16.8 percent against Rs 13,294.7 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

For FY 2021-22, gross revenue at Rs 59,101.09 crore increased by 22.7 percent, while EBITDA increased by 22.0 percent to Rs 18,933.66 crore. Profit Before Tax at Rs 19,829.53 crore grew by 15.5 percent over the previous year and Profit After Tax stood at Rs 15,057.83 crore (previous year Rs 13,031.68 crore).

Total comprehensive income for the year stood at Rs 15,631.68 crore (the previous year Rs 13,277.93 crore). Earnings Per Share for the year stood at Rs 12.22 (the previous year Rs 10.59).

The net cash generation from operations stood at over Rs 13,000 crore (+32 percent YoY). The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 6.25 per share. This includes an interim dividend of Rs 5.25 per share. The total dividend for FY22 is Rs 11.50 per share (FY21: Rs 10.75 per share).

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of ITC ended at Rs 266.50, up by Rs 1.90, or 0.72 percent on the BSE.