ITC Q4 Earnings Preview: Street expects revenue growth of 5.5%

By Mangalam Maloo  May 17, 2023 5:15 PM IST (Published)
Cigarette-to-hotel conglomerate ITC Ltd is scheduled to report its earnings for quarter ended March 31 on May 18.

A CNBC-TV18 poll expects Q4 revenues to grow by 5.5 percent to Rs 16,380 crore versus Rs 15,531 crore on a year-on-year basis, while EBITDA is likely to grow by 19.3 percent at Rs 6,235 crore versus Rs 5,224 crore.
Margins are likely to rise to 38.1 percent against 33.6 percent in Q4FY22. Profit after tax (PAT) is expected to grow by 17.5 percent at Rs 4,925 crore versus Rs 4,191 crore in same quarter last year.
The CNBC-TV18 poll also expects cigarette volumes to rise by 12-13 percent, while revenues from hotels business is likely to grow by 40-50 percent.
The street also expects company's agri-trading business to report a 12-15 percent decline on a high base, while the paper business is likely to grow by 0-5 percent.
Also Read: FMCG industry grows 10.2% in Q1 2023, volumes turn positive after six quarters of decline
The ITC stock is up by 70 percent in the last 12 months or so.
