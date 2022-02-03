ITC Q3 Earnings: Net profit jumps 15% YoY to Rs 4,056 crore; revenue up 30% YoY to Rs 18,366 crore

Indian conglomerate ITC Limited today reported a strong quarter ended December 31, 2021, on the back on growth in its cigarettes, agri and hotels segments. In its quarterly earnings report, ITC reported a consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 18,365.8 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021--a 30 percent year-on-year increase over Rs 14,124.48 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. It was also a nearly 24 percent quarter-on-quarter increase.

The conglomerate's quarterly net profit stood at Rs 4,056.73 crore, a 15 percent YoY increase over the Rs 3,526.55 crore reported in Q3FY21, and an over 9 percent QoQ increase over Rs 3,713.76 crore in the previous quarter. In its report, the company reported a revenue of Rs 6,958.79 crore from its cigarettes business, a 14 percent YoY increase and a nearly 12 percent QoQ rise. Its hotels business earned Rs 495.53 crore, which was an impressive 99 percent YoY jump and a significant 59 percent QoQ increase.

According to the earnings report, the company's earnings per share, at a face value of Re 1 each, stood at Rs 3.29 crore, and a paid-up equity share capital of Rs 1.232.26 crore. The company stated that its board of directors has declared an interim Dividend of Rs5.25 per ordinary share. This dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders on March 4, 2022, the report stated.

