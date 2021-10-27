ITC Q2 net profit grows 13.7% to Rs 3,697.2 crore, misses estimates

Business conglomerate ITC Ltd on Wednesday posted a 13.7 percent increase in its standalone net profit to Rs 3,697.2 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 3,252.6 crore. CNBC-TV18 Poll had predicted a profit of Rs 3,725 crore for the quarter under review.

Total income during the September quarter stood at Rs 13,553.5 crore, up 12 percent, from Rs 12,103.8 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of ITC Ltd ended at Rs 238.40, up by Rs 1.60, or 0.68 percent on the BSE.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details)