ITC Q1 Earnings Preview: Cigarette volumes may grow 7-8%, board to approve hotel demerger

In case ITC's cigarette volumes growth is in single-digits, it will be the first time in five quarters to have happened so. However, this growth will come on a high base as Cigarette volumes had grown 27 percent in the base quarter.

ITC Ltd ., the cigarettes to hotels conglomerate will be reporting its June quarter results on Monday. While the street is anticipating a good operational performance, the board will also be approving the demerger of the hotels business.

Excluding excise, the company's revenue is seen flat on a year-on-year basis, according to a CNBC-TV18 poll. While net profit may grow in the mid-teens, the margins may expand by over 400 basis points.

Here's how ITC's various business segments are likely to fare in the June quarter:

ITC's Cigarette business continues to be the biggest contributor to the overall topline. While volume growth for this business is seen in the high-single-digits compared to last year, the revenue growth is expected at nearly 10 percent, while EBIT is also likely to grow at the same pace.

While the hotels business is likely to grow 30-40 percent on a low base, the agri business and paper business are likely to see a drop in revenue compared to the year-ago period.

Aside of earnings, the focus will be on further clarity emerging on the hotels business demerger. The company's board gave an in-principal approval to the demerger of the hotel business last month, confirming a CNBC-TV18 newsbreak.

In an analyst call, the company mentioned that ITC's Return on Capital Employed (RoCE) will increase by 18-20 percent, while Return on Invested Capital (RoIC) will increase by 10 percent through this demerger based on financial year 2023 numbers.

When asked whether any further demergers are in the pipeline, the management said that there is no such plan on the table.

ITC will be charging a small royalty from the hotel business for the brand usage, while the demerged entity will have no debt on the books.

The hotels business contributed to less than 5 percent of ITC's revenue and EBIT over the last decade but accounted for over 20 percent of the company's capex in the past. The hotel's businesses' EBIT margin of 21 percent was at the highest level in a decade. Most analysts on the street are valuing the hotels business at 16-20 times financial year 2025 enterprise value to EBITDA.

Shares of ITC have risen 36 percent so far this year and are currently trading at 27 times financial year 2024 price-to-earnings. The stock is among the best performers on the Nifty 50 index in 2023 so far.