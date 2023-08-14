ITC Q1 beats estimates, net profit at Rs 4,903 crore, revenue dips 9%

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of ITC Ltd ended at Rs 448.95, up by Rs 0.25, or 0.056 percent on the BSE.

Diversified entity ITC Ltd on Monday reported a 17.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in standalone net profit at Rs 4,902.7 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, ITC Ltd posted a net profit of Rs 4,169.4 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 4,800 crore for the quarter under review.

The standalone total revenue stood at Rs 15,828.2 crore during the period under review, falling 8.5 percent against Rs 17,289.7 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 17,300 crore for the quarter under review.

At the operating level, EBITDA increased 10.7 percent to Rs 6,250.1 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 5,647.5 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin stood at 39.5 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 32.7 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

The board of directors of ITC has approved the acquisition of a 45.36 percent stake in International Travel House Ltd (ITHL) and a 25 percent stake in Maharaja Heritage Resorts Ltd (MHRL), from Russell Credit Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of ITC.