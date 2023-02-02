ITC Earnings Preview: Cigarettes business may see double-digit volumes for third straight quarter

At current levels, ITC's stock is trading at 22x financial year 2024 earnings.

FMCG major and one of the best performers on the Nifty 50 index - ITC Ltd . will be reporting its December quarter results on Friday - December 3. With the budget overhang now behind, the stock hit a record high on Thursday.

ITC's much talked about cigarettes business may report volume growth in double digits for the third quarter in a row. A CNBC-TV18 poll expects the growth to be between 8-11 percent compared to last year.

The stock did see some panic selling on Wednesday, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during her Budget speech hiked the National Calamity Contingent Duty (NCCD) on cigarettes by 16 percent. This was the first hike in the NCCD after it was kept unchanged for two years.

With the hike lower than expected, analysts say the overall impact on ITC would be negligible, making it a positive for the company and other cigarette players. This led to a sharp recovery soon after in the share price and the budget overhang also became a thing of the past.

ITC's cigarette business is also likely to report revenue growth of 12-13 percent and EBIT growth between 13-15 percent.

A CNBC-TV18 poll expects ITC's overall revenue to grow in the mid-single digits after the exclusion of excise duties. While net profit may grow in the low double-digits, operating profit or EBITDA may see a rise in the mid-teens compared to last year. EBITDA margin may expand as well.

ITC's FMCG and Other business is likely to see revenue growth of 18-20 percent compared to the same period last .year, according to the CNBC-TV18 poll. EBIT margin of the business nearly crossed the highest level in five quarters during the July-September period.

Among the company's other business, the hotels business may grow 40-60 percent from last year on a low base. On the other hand, the agri business may bear the brunt of a high base and witness a decline of 15-20 percent from last year. A CNBC-TV18 poll expects ITC's paper business to grow 12-15 percent from the year-ago period.

Shares of ITC hit an all-time high of Rs 384.7 on Wednesday. The stock has gained 62 percent over the last 12 months and is already up 14 percent this year, outperforming the Nifty 50 index.

