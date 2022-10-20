ITC beats estimates as second-quarter net profit surges to Rs 4,466.1 crore

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

Mini Shares of ITC Ltd ended at Rs 349.70, up by Rs 3.35, or 0.97 percent on the BSE.

Diversified conglomerate ITC Ltd on Thursday reported a 20.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 4,466.1 crore for the second quarter that ended on September 30, 2022.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company had posted a net profit of Rs 3,697 crore. CNBC-TV18 polls had predicted a profit of Rs 4,375 crore for the quarter under review.

The company's revenue stood at Rs 16,129 crore during the period under review, up 26.7 percent against Rs 12,731 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 39.2 percent to Rs 5,863.7 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal, up from Rs 4,213.6 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin stood at 36.4 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 33.1 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.