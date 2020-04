The coronavirus pandemic and the resultant economic dislocation is set to dent earnings of Indian software services exporters significantly in the fourth quarter of FY20. The IT sector is likely to be hit on both demand and supply side due to the pandemic.

The Nifty IT index has fallen over 18 percent during the January-March period.

The IT sector is expected to post aggregate revenue growth in Q4FY20 at 0.3 percent, QoQ, at its slowest sequential pace in 13 quarters.

“The impact of economic dislocation accentuating in March has led to major supply-side transition for the sector impacting billings. The demand-side factors and the second-order impact (disruptions in clients) will lead to a bigger dent in the ensuing quarter,” HDFC Securities said in a report.

Nationwide lockdowns in the US, European Union and India will hit strong deal flow momentum due to travel restrictions and the inability of companies to close deals.

Margin growth during the quarter is expected to be flat with the impact of utilisations and negative cross-currency mitigated by INR depreciation.

“Margins will likely decline for large-cap companies, due to lower billing and utilization – partly mitigated by lower travel costs and other expenses. Margins for select midcaps will likely expand by 20-110 bps due to low base and exceptional items in earlier quarters,” brokerage Phillip Capital said.

Analysts factor a deeper impact of coronavirus in the April-June quarter and a gradual recovery over the course of the quarter ending September.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the largest software services exporter, is expected to see revenue growth of 0.2 percent QoQ and negative cross currency impact of 50 bps. Margins are expected to stay flat as the impact of lower billings and utilisations is likely be offset by rupee depreciation and lower travel costs, according to Phillip Capital.

Infosys is likely to report CC revenue growth of 0.8 percent and a negative cross currency impact of 40 bps. Margins are expected to decline 30 bps QoQ. Analysts believe Infosys might not provide FY21 revenue growth guidance due to COVID-19 crisis.

IT giant Wipro may report CC revenue growth of 1 percent at the mid-point of the guidance of 0-2 percent with a negative cross currency impact of 30 bps. EBIT margin is expected to expand by 20 bps.

HCL Technologies’ CC growth is likely to be at 1.8 percent QoQ, with IBM revenue contribution of $151 million. “We expect organic business to decline QoQ. Margins are expected to decline 30 bps QoQ. We believe HCL Tech might not provide FY21 revenue growth guidance due to Covid-19 crisis,” Phillip Capital said.

Tech Mahindra could report CC revenue decline of 1.1 percent and negative cross currency impact of 30 bps. Revenue may be impacted by Pininfarina revenue decline, China exposure, lower revenues from AT&T contract and lower billings in BPO that contributes 10 percent of total revenue. Margins are expected to decline 80 bps QoQ due to revenue decline, lower billings and pricing pressure, the brokerage said.

According to HDFC Securities, within tier-2 IT companies, L&T Infotech is expected to lead growth at 2.9 percent QoQ, while Sonata Software and Persistent Systems are expected to lag at -3 percent and -2.6 percent QoQ in Q4FY20.

On the operating side, L&T Infotech and Mindtree are expected to outperform with QoQ improvement in margins.