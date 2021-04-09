  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Earnings

IT Sector Q4 Preview: Revenue growth to remain strong; cost pressures to weigh on margins

Updated : April 09, 2021 02:24 PM IST

Tier-I IT companies are expected to report growth between 2.2 percent and 3.9 percent QoQ in constant currency (CC) terms.
IT sector margins are likely to take a hit sequentially on account of salary hikes, promotions, bonuses and strong rupee.
IT Sector Q4 Preview: Revenue growth to remain strong; cost pressures to weigh on margins
Published : April 09, 2021 02:24 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Unicorns of 2021: 9 Indian startups have joined the coveted $1 billion valuation club in 4 months

Unicorns of 2021: 9 Indian startups have joined the coveted $1 billion valuation club in 4 months

India records 1,31,968 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, highest-ever daily count

India records 1,31,968 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, highest-ever daily count

Where do most billionaires live? Only one Indian city in top-10 list, find out which is No 1

Where do most billionaires live? Only one Indian city in top-10 list, find out which is No 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement