IT Sector Q4 Preview: Revenue growth to remain strong; cost pressures to weigh on margins Updated : April 09, 2021 02:24 PM IST Tier-I IT companies are expected to report growth between 2.2 percent and 3.9 percent QoQ in constant currency (CC) terms. IT sector margins are likely to take a hit sequentially on account of salary hikes, promotions, bonuses and strong rupee. Published : April 09, 2021 02:24 PM IST