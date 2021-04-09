IT Sector Q4 Preview: Revenue growth to remain strong; cost pressures to weigh on margins

The corporate earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 are all set to begin with the IT companies kicking in the season. In the last two consecutive quarters, companies have beaten street expectations and earnings estimates have been raised. Analysts expect companies to report strong results again this quarter.

During the quarter ended March 2021, the Nifty IT index has outperformed the benchmark Nifty and experts believe this outperformance to continue in the medium term.

Strong demand environment, large deal wins, continued traction in digital and cloud, ramp-up of large deals and demand recovery in highly impacted verticals like travel, hospitality were the highlights of the quarter gone by for the Indian IT companies.

The strong topline growth in Q2/Q3FY21 sets up the industry for robust double-digit growth in FY22E. Analysts also see double-digit FY22E guidance for the sector.

Tier-I IT companies are expected to report their strongest Q4FY21 performance in the last five years. They are likely to report between 2.2 percent and 3.9 percent QoQ growth in constant currency terms (CC).

“We expect Infosys and HCL Tech to provide double-digit revenue growth guidance of 12-15 percent and 11-13 percent YoY in CC terms, respectively. Wipro is likely to reap the benefits of the simplified operating model, strengthening country/geographical leadership and Metro deal ramp-ups, and is expected to guide for 1-3 percent revenue growth for Q1FY22,” brokerage firm Emkay Global said in a report.

Meanwhile, Tier-II companies are likely to report slightly better sequential growth numbers of 2.5-4.5 percent QoQ in CC terms on the back of healthy deal wins and pipeline, client mining, and consistent execution, it added.

Brokerage Motilal Oswal sees Infosys and HCL Technologies guiding early to mid-teen revenue growth in FY22E among Tier-I IT.

“FY22E should continue to see large deal wins, aided by continued spends on Cloud and acceleration in decision making as COVID-19 vaccination ramps up. We also expect more captive deals to be available to Tier I IT companies,” it added.

IT sector margins are likely to take a hit sequentially on account of salary hikes, promotions, bonuses and strong rupee. EBIT margin may expand on a YoY basis for most of the companies, driven by low travel costs, tight cost control and operating efficiencies.

Sequentially, EBIT margins of Tier-I players are expected to decline by 80 bps, while Tier-II companies may see an aggregate decline in margins by 60 bps.

Emkay Global expects Infosys and HCL Technologies to defend their FY21 margins and expect them to guide for FY22 EBIT margin in the range of 22-24 percent and 20-21 percent, respectively.

Going ahead, FY22 revenue growth and margin guidance from Infosys and HCL Technologies and digital business outlook will be key monitorable.