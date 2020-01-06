IT sector Q3FY20 earnings preview: Moderate revenue growth expected in seasonally weak quarter

The India IT services companies are expected to see a moderate growth in revenue in the quarter ending December 2019 owing to soft seasonality and sluggishness in the BFSI and retail verticals, according to sector analysts.

The October-December quarter has been a seasonally weak quarter for Indian IT companies, owing to furloughs and higher number of holidays in the US.

The CNX IT Index has underperformed the broader markets by around 5.7 percent during Q3FY20. Further, sharp correction in Infosys’ price after the allegations of whistle-blower break-out contributed to this underperformance.

Brokerages expect a muted growth trend in Q3FY20 for the software services exporters along with sequential improvement in margins partially aided by rupee depreciation and cross-currency tailwinds led by GBP during the quarter.

According to Jefferies, the largest software services exporter Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) may report weakest QoQ constant currency (CC) growth among top tier IT cos at 0.7 percent (1.4 percent USD growth) due to weakness in BFSI and client-specific headwinds in retail.

The brokerage expects a slight quarter improvement in margin to 24.3 percent helped by better operational efficiencies though this would still mean 130 bps year on year decline.

Morgan Stanley expects TCS to clock CC revenue growth of approximately one percent and cross-currency tailwind of 60 bps compared to previous quarter of fiscal 2020.

“Continued weakness in capital markets in BFSI and client-specific issues in retail to impact growth. Deal wins could be stable on year,” Morgan Stanley said.

It expects margins to improve 70 bps QoQ led by favorable currency movement and employee pyramid optimization.

According to Morgan Stanley, TCS’ Q3FY20 revenue may rise 2.6 percent QoQ to Rs 39,974.6 crore while net profit is expected to rise 2.5 percent on quarter to Rs 8,240.5 crore.

EBIT may rise to Rs 9,864.5 crore and EBIT margin is likely to expand by 66 bps to 24.7 percent, the brokerage said.

Infosys is expected to witness sequential revenue growth of 2.3 percent at Rs 23,144.1 crore while dollar revenue is likely to be at $3,306 million, according to Macquarie. In constant currency terms, the brokerage said, this would translate to 3 percent QoQ.

Net profit may rise by 4.3 percent to Rs 4,191.2 crore while EBIT margin is expected to improve by 50 bps on quarter on quarter basis.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley does not expect Infosys to change margin guidance (21 percent to 23 percent) but anticipates the constant currency revenue growth guidance to be tightened further.

For HCL Technologies, Jefferies expects to report 1.5 percent constant currency growth compared quarterly which should translate into 16.2 percent year on year growth.

“We expect it to comfortably beat the lower end of its guided growth range of 15-17 percent for FY20E - as a result we expect it to raise the lower end of its guidance in 3Q. We expect 30 bps QoQ decline in EBIT margin based on guidance of higher D&A in H2 vs. H1,” Jefferies said.

Further, commentary on organic growth outlook and ramp-up products acquired from IBM will be key to look out for, it added.

ICICI Securities projects HCL Tech’s USD revenues to increase by 2.2 percent versus the second quarter with cross-currency expected to be a tailwind of 40-50bps and acquisition of Sankalp Semiconductor expected to help growth by approximately 25 bps.

Net profit for Q3FY20 is expected to be at Rs 2743.1 crore, a rise of 3.2 percent compared quarterly, according to ICICI Securities.

Wipro’s constant currency revenue growth is expected to be around 2 percent with a cross-currency tailwind of 40bps. ITI acquisition expected to contribute 25 bps, says Morgan Stanley.

Margins are likely to be flattish this quarter due to the absence of some of the cost credits received last quarter, large deal ramp-up costs, ITI acquisition amortization offset by currency benefits and operational efficiencies.

Tech Mahindra is expected to deliver sequential revenue growth at 3 percent QoQ in constant currency terms helped by the ramp-up of AT&T deal, Jefferies said.

“Its impact on margin though remains to be seen as management has indicated high upfront costs as the deal ramps up - we expect flattish margin QoQ based on the guidance of 150-250 bps lower margin YoY in H2. We note that Tech Mahindra reiterated its guidance of 15 percent EBIT margin in FY21E vs. 12.1 percent in H1FY20,” Jefferies said.

Morgan Stanley predicts that revenue growth would be largely led by communication vertical and the BORN group acquisition to contribute 45 bps to revenue. It expects cross-currency tailwind of approximately 50bps with a foreign exchange gain of $8 million and tax rate to be 26 percent for Tech Mahindra.