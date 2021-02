The December quarter corporate earnings have so far beaten street expectations led by the top IT companies delivering robust performances coupled with improving deal pipelines, upbeat commentary and a healthy outlook.

The top four Indian IT service companies, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HCL Technologies and Wipro, have reported a sequential growth of 3–5 percent in constant currency (CC) terms in Q3FY21, boosted by broad-based growth across geographies and verticals.

“This was meaningfully ahead of our expectation, indicating an uptick in technology spends by corporates,” domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said in a report.

IT companies have also seen improvement in their deal pipelines as compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The deal pipeline is now at pre-COVID levels or even stronger for some companies, indicating a demand uptick.

“Strong deal TCV, coupled with mega-deal wins in TCS/Infosys/Wipro, suggests resilience to macroeconomic concerns,” the report said.

Also Read: Q3 Earnings: Third consecutive quarter of earnings beat; bat for valuation upgrade

Further, on the operational front, IT companies witnessed a sequential expansion in the EBIT margin in Q3FY21 of around 10–300 bps.

“Sharp improvement in operational efficiency parameters, such as an increase in utilization/offshoring/automation, was the key lever for margin growth in 3QFY21. Utilization has improved across companies, led by demand recovery. This has further aided margin improvement,” the brokerage report said.

Upbeat management commentary and a healthy outlook from the IT companies also improved sentiment. All four companies saw upward estimate revisions for FY21/FY22 earnings for the third quarter in a row.

“What has appealed to us the most this earnings season is that in a matter of nine months, COVID-19 has turned from a headwind to tailwind for Indian IT companies,” Motilal Oswal said.

Meanwhile, it also noted that the conversations around the IT sector have changed during this interim period, with the bulk of the discussion focused on new areas of spending. Digital had already begun to gain importance before the COVID outbreak. The pandemic and ensuing lockdown provided the push and accelerated this shift, according to the brokerage house.

The IT sector's performance over the past year has been outstanding; the sector has deservedly been re-rated – companies have paid out more than 85 percent of FCF to shareholders, had net-cash balance sheets, and commands RoEs of 25–40 percent.

Going ahead, as businesses world over prioritize the digital journey and spend on clouds/security etc., India’s Tier-I IT businesses should be wellplaced to capitalize on this shift. The brokerage is of the view that quarterly margins may not have much room for further expansion (certain cost elements would return once total normalcy resumes).

However, it believes, as topline growth improves, healthy profit growth and RoE accretion may continue to support these valuations.

Motilal Oswal reiterated its Overweight stance in the IT sector as it remains one of the few sectors wherein FY22 earnings estimates are now comfortably above the pre-COVID FY22E estimates. Infosys and HCL Technologies are its top ideas in Tier-I IT and Mphasis and Persistent Systems in Tier-II.

Source: MOFSL