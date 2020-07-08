  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Earnings
Earnings

IT sector Q1FY21 preview: TCS to kick off earnings season tomorrow; what to watch out for

Updated : July 08, 2020 05:05 PM IST

TCS is expected to see a revenue decline of 3.5 percent in constant currency (CC) terms.
Infosys’ revenue is expected to decline 3.7 percent QoQ in CC terms (4 percent QoQ in USD terms) on cross-currency headwind.
IT sector Q1FY21 preview: TCS to kick off earnings season tomorrow; what to watch out for

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

IT sector Q1FY21 preview: TCS to kick off earnings season tomorrow; what to watch out for

IT sector Q1FY21 preview: TCS to kick off earnings season tomorrow; what to watch out for

Panacea Biotec sees production of 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine candidate in 2022

Panacea Biotec sees production of 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine candidate in 2022

DPIIT proposes August 1 deadline for e-tailers to display 'country of origin' on new product listings

DPIIT proposes August 1 deadline for e-tailers to display 'country of origin' on new product listings

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement