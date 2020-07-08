Earnings IT sector Q1FY21 preview: TCS to kick off earnings season tomorrow; what to watch out for Updated : July 08, 2020 05:05 PM IST TCS is expected to see a revenue decline of 3.5 percent in constant currency (CC) terms. Infosys’ revenue is expected to decline 3.7 percent QoQ in CC terms (4 percent QoQ in USD terms) on cross-currency headwind. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply