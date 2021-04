IT Q4FY21 earnings: This is how Infosys stacks up against TCS

IT major Infosys disappointed the street with its Q4 earnings. The company missed analyst estimates on revenue and profit front.

In the last year, Infosys has outperformed Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) with a 110 percent upmove, while TCS is up close to about 80 percent.

TCS has always traded at a valuation premium to Infosys and despite TCS’ comparative underperformance, it is still commanding a premium of 10-15 percent.

When it comes to Q4 numbers, TCS has beaten Infosys. It has a superior performance on revenues, growth, attrition and all the basic parameters.

However many analysts believe that Infosys sub-par performance is a blip. For the last eight quarters, Infosys constant currency year-on-year revenue growth has been more than that of TCS. For FY21, Infosys new deal wins have gone up by 57 percent as opposed to 17 percent for TCS.

CNBC-TV18’s Reema Tendulkar has more details on both the stock performances.