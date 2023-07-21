CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homeearnings NewsQ1 IT earnings: Infosys' downward guidance sparks investor nervousness

    Q1 IT earnings: Infosys' downward guidance sparks investor nervousness

    Q1 IT earnings: Infosys' downward guidance sparks investor nervousness
    2 Min Read
    Profile image

    By Nigel D'Souza  Jul 21, 2023 5:53:01 PM IST (Updated)

    The recent developments surrounding Infosys have left investors questioning whether it is an isolated incident or indicative of broader challenges within the industry. As the company revised its guidance downward despite delivering Q1 earnings in line with expectations, caution swept through the market, leading to a decline in stock prices.

    The Nifty was steadily approaching the 20,000 mark and market sentiment was positive until Infosys delivered its Q1 earnings report. While the earnings were in line with expectations, the company revised its guidance downward, projecting growth of 1 to 3.5 percent instead of the previously anticipated 4 to 7 percent. This unexpected development made investors nervous, prompting some profit-taking on Friday.

    The key question now is whether Infosys' situation is an isolated issue or a reflection of broader industry challenges. This uncertainty contributed to cautiousness among investors, causing a decline in stock prices.
    Comparatively, other IT companies like HCLTech, L&T Technology Services (LTTS), and Coforge have maintained their optimistic outlook and reaffirmed their original guidance. Coforge's management, in particular, expressed unwavering confidence in meeting their targets.
    However, achieving these goals won't be easy, especially for HCLTech and LTTS, as their growth rates must be in the range of 3 to 5 percent and 4 to 5 percent respectively on a quarter-to-quarter basis.
    Moreover, the current valuation of IT companies has become a matter of concern. The Nifty IT index, which previously traded at around 20 times on a PE basis, has now risen to approximately 23 times. Some midcap companies are even trading at a higher PE multiple of around 25 times. This could undermine the valuation argument in favour of IT stocks.
    Ultimately, the disappointment from Infosys' revised guidance overshadowed the overall market sentiment, making it the focal point of the day.
    Also Read:Reliance Jio posts strong first quarter results, in line with estimates
    (Edited by : Sangam Singh)
    First Published: Jul 21, 2023 5:47 PM IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    InfosysIT earnings

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Tax Talks | 28% GST on Online Gaming — here's a former taxman's clarification on why it is needed

    Tax Talks | 28% GST on Online Gaming — here's a former taxman's clarification on why it is needed

    Jul 21, 2023 IST5 Min Read

    Tax Talks | How to save tax on 'long term capital gains' on sale of property and shares — explained 

    Tax Talks | How to save tax on 'long term capital gains' on sale of property and shares — explained 

    Jul 20, 2023 IST5 Min Read

    54th Year of Moon Landing | Lunar race is buoyant again after more than half a century

    54th Year of Moon Landing | Lunar race is buoyant again after more than half a century

    Jul 20, 2023 IST7 Min Read

    Zoomed Out | Amendments in MOOWR Scheme — here's a viability assessment of the changes by Deloitte experts

    Zoomed Out | Amendments in MOOWR Scheme — here's a viability assessment of the changes by Deloitte experts

    Jul 19, 2023 IST5 Min Read

    View All

    Most Read

    Share Market Live

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CurrencyPriceChange%Change
    X