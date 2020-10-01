IT companies to witness robust Q2FY21, near term fundamentals improve

The Indian information technology sector is set to witness a robust September quarter led by steady demand, negligible supply-side impact, stable margins, and improving near term fundamentals.

Accenture's guidance for a significant growth acceleration going ahead along with HCL Tech's mid-quarter upward revision in revenue and EBIT margin guidance indicates positive takeaways for the Indian IT sector, analysts said.

In the Jul-Sep quarter, the Nifty IT index delivered a whopping around 2,600 bps outperformance vis-à-vis the Nifty. The sector’s outperformance versus the Nifty has been a function of improving near term fundamentals of the sector, with the worst behind on revenue and earnings in Q1FY21 and markets worried about the domestic-facing parts of the market as domestic growth continues to be downgraded.

Meanwhile, the positive commentary of TCS, Infosys, and other IT services players also pointed to a stronger demand environment owing to acceleration in secular trends of core modernisation, digital transformation, cloud migration, and automation than what the sector had anticipated earlier, brokerage Nirmal Bang said in a report.

The deal pipeline of the IT companies remained strong. Analysts expect IT services spending to accelerate, driving elevated growth for well-positioned service providers and multiple expansions.

In Q2FY21, the IT companies are expected to report sequential revenue growth of 1.8-3.7 percent in CC terms and cross-currency tailwinds of 100-200 bps. Moreover, lower talent and SG&A expenses are expected to be margin accretive QoQ for most companies.

Revenue growth will be led by reasonable demand trends across key large verticals, viz. financial services, telecom, and insurance. Also, supply-side factors that impacted revenues in June 2020 quarter are down to trickle—companies with large exposure to BPO and ERD were impacted in June 2020 quarter, Kotak Institutional Equities said in a report.

Noting the solid demand trend, the brokerage believes that Infosys will up FY2021E revenue growth guidance by a percentage to 1-3 percent from 0-2 percent earlier while Wipro to resume quarterly guidance and indicate a range of 0-2 percent for the December 2020 quarter.

TCS is estimated to post a robust CC revenue growth rate of 2.9 percent while an EBIT margin increase of 160 bps QoQ and 120 bps YoY.

Infosys’ revenue growth in CC terms is expected to be 2.6 percent sequentially and cross-currency tailwind of 143 bps and Wipro’s revenue is expected to register a sequential growth of 2 percent and a cross-currency tailwind of 145 bps

HCL Technologies may post 3.7 percent revenue growth and model a cross-currency tailwind of 1.8 percent while Tech Mahindra is likely to see revenue growth of 1.8 percent on a QoQ basis, according to Kotak Institutional Equities.