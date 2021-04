IT companies to post 'decade-best Q4 sequential performance': HDFC Securities

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is set to declare results on Monday, April 12, kicking off the earnings season next week, with Infosys and Wipro closely following with their results.

The street is expecting a very strong performance from the sector with domestic brokerage major HFDC Securities saying it could be the best quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) improvement in the fourth quarter that we have seen in the last decade.

March quarter is typically a seasonally weak quarter but this time CNBC-TV18 poll is looking at a near 5 percent revenue growth for TCS, a close to 3.50 percent revenue growth from the other like Infosys, HCL Tech as well as Wipro.

The key driver for this growth will be the deal wins that the companies have seen in the last few quarters.

CNBC-TV18’s Reema Tendulkar has more details in CNBC-TV18’s special segment Quarter Se Quarter Tak (QSQT) where we get you a preview of the IT sector.