IRIS Business Services adds 1,799 SaaS customers, registers 483% increase in PAT Updated : May 24, 2021 07:19:32 IST IRIS said that the total number of customers served with its SaaS offerings has gone up to 6,095. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) improved 23 percent to Rs 10.12 crore, from Rs 8.26 crore in the previous 12 months, IRIS said. Published : May 24, 2021 07:19 AM IST