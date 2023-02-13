IRFC Q3 earnings show growth with 2.5% increase in net profit and 22% rise in revenue

According to the company's earnings statement, IRFC's net profit for Q3 stood at Rs 1,633 crore, compared to Rs 1,594 crore in the same period last year. This modest growth in net profit can be attributed to the company's steady revenue performance and improved operational efficiency.
Indian Railways Finance Corporation (IRFC), the financing arm of the Indian Railways, has reported its Q3 earnings for the financial year 2022-23, showcasing a 2.5 percent increase in net profit and a 22 percent increase in revenue compared to the same quarter last year.
Recommended ArticlesView All
This $14 billion heavy-weight fund manager believes Asian Tigers present the next big opportunity
Feb 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Flights to small cities and towns in India likely to become more expensive
Feb 13, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
ZoomedOut: Here's why market cap is not in a lending bank’s calculus
Feb 13, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
The story behind Mumbai's first transperson-run cafe in Andheri West
Feb 11, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
According to the company's earnings statement, IRFC's net profit for Q3 stood at Rs 1,633 crore, compared to Rs 1,594 crore in the same period last year. This modest growth in net profit can be attributed to the company's steady revenue performance and improved operational efficiency.
Revenue for the quarter was up 22 percent YoY, reaching Rs 6,218 crore, compared to Rs 5,096 crore in the same quarter last year.
Total expenses during the quarter amounted to Rs 4588.58 crore, up 31 percent YoY. Over 99 percent of all expenses in the third quarter were related to finance charges, which rose by 30 percent YoY.
On December 31, 2022, the debt-to-equity ratio was 9.13 times, down from 9.34 times on December 31, 2021. Capital-to-risk-weighted assets ration stood at 482.11 percent.
Net profit margin decreased by 502 bps to 26.25 percent in the third quarter compared to the same period last year, while operating profit margin fell by 505 bps to 26.20 percent.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!